Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] stock went down by -0.54% or -0.03 points down from its previous closing price of $6.50. The stock reached $6.47 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +2.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

BE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.60, at one point touching $6.40. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.60. The 52-week high currently stands at $16.63 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -39.70% after the recent low of $2.44.

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] sitting at -21.49 and its Gross Margin at +15.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -31.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -25.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached

-23.90%. Its Return on Assets is -18.52.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 114.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] earns $486,902 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.71 and its Current Ratio is 2.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has 113.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $736.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.44 to 16.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation [BE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.