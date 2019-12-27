Briggs & Stratton Corporation [NYSE: BGG] gained by 2.74% on the last trading session, reaching $6.00 price per share at the time. Briggs & Stratton Corporation represents 43.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $255.38M with the latest information.

The Briggs & Stratton Corporation traded at the price of $6.00 with 705686 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BGG shares recorded 743.18K.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [NYSE:BGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.96 to 14.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 22 Jan (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] sitting at -2.79 and its Gross Margin at +16.25.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.00%. Its Return on Equity is -10.75, and its Return on Assets is -3.65. These metrics suggest that this Briggs & Stratton Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

22.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 47.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] earns $352,758 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.45 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 4.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] a Reliable Buy?

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.