Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] took an upward turn with a change of 0.32%, trading at the price of $31.25 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 817064 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Carlyle Group L.P. shares have an average trading volume of 970.25K shares for that time period. CG monthly volatility recorded 2.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.11%. PS value for CG stocks is 3.54 with PB recorded at 4.05.

Carlyle Group L.P. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.54 to 31.61. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.15.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 5 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Carlyle Group L.P. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] sitting at +14.38 and its Gross Margin at +76.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60%. Its Return on Equity is 11.68, and its Return on Assets is 0.92. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate th

is organization’s capital structure, Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 653.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,063.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 11.13. These metrics all suggest that Carlyle Group L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] earns $1,536,727 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] has 347.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.54 to 31.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 101.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 2.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carlyle Group L.P. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carlyle Group L.P. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.