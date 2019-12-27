Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] saw a change by 2.36% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.03. The company is holding 124.95M shares with keeping 124.20M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding 0.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.77%, trading +43.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 124.95M shares valued at 614051 were bought and sold.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.24 to 15.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.66.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 13 Nov (44 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at +9.55 and its Gross Margin at +26.48.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90%. Its Return on Equity is -8.11, and its Return on Assets is -1.99. These metrics suggest that this Change Healthcare Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Change

Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 240.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 237.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] earns $329,369 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.59.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 124.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.24 to 15.88. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.54. This RSI suggests that Change Healthcare Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.