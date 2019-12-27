Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] saw a change by 0.03% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $70.37. The company is holding 246.80M shares with keeping 243.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 17.99% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -13.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.25%, trading +5.90% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 246.80M shares valued at 988958 were bought and sold.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [NYSE:CHD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.64 to 80.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.35.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 4 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] sitting at +19.10 and its Gross Margin at +42.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.00%. Its Return on Equity is 24.34, and its Return on Assets is 9.41. These metrics all suggest that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.20, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 34.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.59 and P/E Ratio of 28.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] earns $882,106 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.52 and its Current Ratio is 0.81. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] has 246.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 59.64 to 80.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 1.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. [CHD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.