Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] shares went higher by 12.35% from its previous closing of $2.65, now trading at the price of $2.98, also adding 0.33 points. Is CDTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 611960 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CDTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 26.77M float and a +22.60% run over in the last seven days. CDTX share price has been hovering between $3.30 and $1.22 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 3.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.65.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.23. The Enterprise Value to

Sales for this firm is now 0.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.79. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] has 32.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $86.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 3.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 5.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.86. This RSI suggests that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. [CDTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.