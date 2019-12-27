Civeo Corporation[CVEO] stock saw a move by -4.90% on , touching 481558. Based on the recent volume, Civeo Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CVEO shares recorded 154.67M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Civeo Corporation [CVEO] stock could reach median target price of $3.25.

Civeo Corporation [CVEO] stock additionally went up by +8.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 57.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CVEO stock is set at 19.17% by far, with shares price recording returns by 15.32% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CVEO shares showcased -11.18% decrease. CVEO saw -52.28% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 81.09% compared to high within the same period of time.

Civeo Corporation [NYSE:CVEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 2.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Civeo Corporation [CVEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Civeo Corporation [CVEO] sitting at -10.80 and its Gross Margin at +2.46, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.70%. Its Return on Equity is -16.26, and its Return on Assets is -8.46. These metrics suggest that this Civeo Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate

this organization’s capital structure, Civeo Corporation [CVEO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Civeo Corporation [CVEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.13.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Civeo Corporation [CVEO] earns $212,133 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.19 and its Current Ratio is 1.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Civeo Corporation [CVEO] has 154.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $221.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.75 to 2.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.96, which indicates that it is 8.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.94. This RSI suggests that Civeo Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Civeo Corporation [CVEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Civeo Corporation [CVEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.