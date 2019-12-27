Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: CCO] dipped by -1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $2.84 price per share at the time. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. represents 462.58M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.33B with the latest information.

The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $2.84 with 725641 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CCO shares recorded 2.03M.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.06 to 5.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.88.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 3 Mar (In 67 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] sitting at +9.45 and its Gross Margin at +34.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Assets is -4.57.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 174.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 113.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is

11.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. companyname [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.03.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] earns $469,259 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] has 462.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.06 to 5.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 3.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.