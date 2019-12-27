Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] opened at $152.87 and closed at $153.34 a share within trading session on Dec 26, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -0.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $152.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] had 1.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $95.00 during that period and DHR managed to take a rebound to $154.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.00 to 154.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $153.34.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Danaher Corporation [DHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Danaher Corporation [DHR] sitting at +17.46 and its Gross Margin at +55.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that Danaher Corporation [DHR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.72, and its Return on Assets is 5.61. These metrics suggest that this Danaher Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 34.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.21 and P/E Ratio of 45.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Danaher Corporation [DHR] earns $280,183 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Danaher Corporation [DHR] has 684.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $104.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 95.00 to 154.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 1.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Danaher Corporation [DHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Danaher Corporation [DHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.