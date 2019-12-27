Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went up by 0.29% or 0.17 points up from its previous closing price of $59.39. The stock reached $59.56 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DAL share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.67% in the period of the last 7 days.

DAL had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $59.72, at one point touching $59.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $59.72. The 52-week high currently stands at $63.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 18.15% after the recent low of $45.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.08 to 63.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.39.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Tue 21 Jan (In 26 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] sitting at +11.85 and its Gross Margin at +20.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 28.52, and its Return on Assets is 6.63. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 102.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.94 and P/E Ratio of 8.39. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] earns $499,337 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.28 and its Current Ratio is 0.34. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has 648.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.08 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.