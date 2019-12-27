Envista Holdings Corporation[NVST] stock saw a move by 0.02% on , touching 880714. Based on the recent volume, Envista Holdings Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NVST shares recorded 159.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock could reach median target price of $33.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] stock additionally went up by +4.06% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NVST stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NVST shares showcased N/A. NVST saw -3.91% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.38% compared to high within the same period of time.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.65 to 30.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.59.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 23 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] sitting at +11.32 and its Gross Margin at +56.59.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70%. Its Return on Equity is 4.70, and its Return on

Assets is 3.90. These metrics suggest that this Envista Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] earns $222,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 1.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 159.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.65 to 30.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.