Equity Residential [EQR] saw a change by 0.26% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $80.59. The company is holding 371.63M shares with keeping 365.56M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 27.58% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -10.01% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -10.01%, trading +1.99% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 371.63M shares valued at 833888 were bought and sold.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.17 to 89.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 28 Jan (In 33 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at +17.73 and its Gross Margin at +34.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.80%. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50%. Its Return on Equity is 3.92, and its Return on Assets is 1.95. These metrics suggest that this Equity Residential does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 86.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.91 and P/E Ratio of 37.79. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Equity Residential [EQR] earns $948,115 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 371.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.17 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equity Residential [EQR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.