Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [NYSE: FGP] dipped by -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $0.31 price per share at the time. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. represents 97.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.00M with the latest information.

The Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. traded at the price of $0.31 with 476873 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FGP shares recorded 419.00K.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [NYSE:FGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Fri 13 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] sitting at +8.13 and its Gross Margin at +41.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90%. Its Return on Assets is -4.84.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 193.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 173.70.

What about valuation? This

company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.00. companyname [FGP] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] earns $401,907 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.27. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] has 97.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.30 to 1.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.49, which indicates that it is 8.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] a Reliable Buy?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. [FGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.