First Republic Bank [FRC] took an upward turn with a change of 0.55%, trading at the price of $117.90 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 770404 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while First Republic Bank shares have an average trading volume of 969.02K shares for that time period. FRC monthly volatility recorded 1.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 0.93%. PS value for FRC stocks is 5.73 with PB recorded at 2.39.

First Republic Bank [NYSE:FRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.95 to 118.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Tue 14 Jan (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of First Republic Bank [FRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Oper

ating Margin for First Republic Bank [FRC] sitting at +29.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70%. These measurements indicate that First Republic Bank [FRC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.35, and its Return on Assets is 0.91. These metrics suggest that this First Republic Bank does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Republic Bank [FRC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 120.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. First Republic Bank [FRC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.68 and P/E Ratio of 23.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, First Republic Bank [FRC] earns $798,002 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

First Republic Bank [FRC] has 168.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.95 to 118.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 0.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.93. This RSI suggests that First Republic Bank is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is First Republic Bank [FRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Republic Bank [FRC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.