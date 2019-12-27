Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] gained by 11.50% on the last trading session, reaching $21.38 price per share at the time. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. represents 38.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $735.94M with the latest information.

The Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. traded at the price of $21.38 with 5.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FLXN shares recorded 664.40K.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 21.39. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 27 Feb (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN] sitting at -706.81 and its Gross Margin at +67.43.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -46.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -59.30%. Its Return on Equity is -91.62, and its Return on Assets is -46.04. These metrics suggest that this Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 143.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.59. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 134.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.90.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN] earns $82,809 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.58 and its Current Ratio is 7.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN] has 38.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $735.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 21.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 2.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.65. This RSI suggests that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. [FLXN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.