Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] dipped by -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $6.34 price per share at the time. Gogo Inc. represents 89.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $577.95M with the latest information.
The Gogo Inc. traded at the price of $6.34 with 772161 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GOGO shares recorded 1.45M.
Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.64 to 7.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.48.
Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 55 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Gogo Inc. [GOGO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] sitting at -3.01 and its Gross Margin at +22.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.20%. Its Return on Assets is -12.15.
Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 135.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.08.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] earns $775,164 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.31 and its Current Ratio is 1.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Gogo Inc. [GOGO] has 89.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $577.95M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.64 to 7.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.15% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 5.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Gogo Inc. [GOGO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Gogo Inc. [GOGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.