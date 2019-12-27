Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] shares went higher by 1.08% from its previous closing of $0.20, now trading at the price of $0.21, also adding 0.01 points. Is GHSI stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 836066 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GHSI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 63.15M float and a +2.35% run over in the last seven days. GHSI share price has been hovering between $4.00 and $0.17 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.20.
Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 48 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] sitting at -652.09 and its Gross Margin at +49.14.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -121.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -192.00%. Its Return on Equity is -154.48, and its Return on Assets is -140.57. These metrics suggest that this Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.31.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] earns $72,473 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] has 75.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 4.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.61% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. [GHSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.