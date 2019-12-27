The share price of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] inclined by $33.50, presently trading at $33.70. The company’s shares saw 26.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.58 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PEAK jumped by +3.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.50% compared to 1.27 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -2.06%, while additionally gaining 20.62% during the last 12 months. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $37.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.61% increase from the current trading price.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.58 to 37.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] sitting at +11.82 and its Gross Margin at +32.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.60%. These measurements indicate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 18.82, and its Return on Assets is 7.90. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future

updates PEAK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 93.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.17 and P/E Ratio of 19.46. These metrics all suggest that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] earns $9,187,507 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.54 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] has 498.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.58 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 1.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.