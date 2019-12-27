Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE: HST] shares went higher by 0.53% from its previous closing of $18.72, now trading at the price of $18.82, also adding 0.1 points. Is HST stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.64 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HST shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 708.94M float and a +1.67% run over in the last seven days. HST share price has been hovering between $20.34 and $15.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.51 to 20.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.72.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 18 Feb (In 54 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] sitting at +6.28 and its Gross Margin at +11.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.80%. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.40%. Its Return on Equity is 15.03, and its Return on Assets is 9.14. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has generated a Total

Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.50 and P/E Ratio of 12.11. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] earns $30,021,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 73.65 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] has 714.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.51 to 20.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 0.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.97. This RSI suggests that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.