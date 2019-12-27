Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[INO] stock saw a move by -3.52% on , touching 732099. Based on the recent volume, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of INO shares recorded 104.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] stock additionally went down by -2.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 36.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of INO stock is set at -12.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by 69.86% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, INO shares showcased 21.58% increase. INO saw -32.97% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 78.85% compared to high within the same period of time.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:INO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 5.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.55.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] sitting at -308.68.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -81.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -110.80%. Its Return on Equity is -84.57, and its Return on Assets is -60.92. These metrics suggest that this Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely

won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 41.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] earns $108,477 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.49 and its Current Ratio is 2.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] has 104.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $370.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.91 to 5.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 13.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [INO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.