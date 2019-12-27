The share price of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MTNB] inclined by $1.95, presently trading at $1.89. The company’s shares saw 244.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.55 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTNB jumped by +10.34% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.52% compared to 0.18 of all time high it touched on 12/26/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 72.57%, while additionally gaining 269.32% during the last 12 months. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $4.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.11% increase from the current trading price.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:MTNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 2.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.95.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 13 Nov (44 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] sitting at -12230.94.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -106.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -211.00%. Its Return on Equity is -105.00, and its Return on Assets is -81.96. These metrics suggest that this Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3,017.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] earns $7,983 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.61 and its Current Ratio is 4.61. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] has 165.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $322.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 2.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 244.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 9.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. [MTNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.