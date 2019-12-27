InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] opened at $0.163 and closed at $0.17 a share within trading session on Dec 27, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 8.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] had 941177 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 433.37K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.12 during that period and NVIV managed to take a rebound to $1.79 in the last 52 weeks.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 7 Nov (50 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.62, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.10. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.01. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.87.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.77 and its Current Ratio is 7.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has 17.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.88M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.12 to 1.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 8.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.