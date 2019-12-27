Marathon Petroleum Corporation[MPC] stock saw a move by -0.82% on , touching 3.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MPC shares recorded 644.26M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock could reach median target price of $79.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock additionally went down by -0.72% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.14% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MPC stock is set at 3.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -0.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MPC shares showcased 11.22% increase. MPC saw -13.18% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 37.56% compared to high within the same period of time.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.97.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] sitting at +5.48 and its Gross Margin at +7.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.29, and its Return on Assets is 3.91. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Petroleum Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 78.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.04 and P/E Ratio of 12.98. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] earns $1,592,974 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 1.36. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] has 644.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.96 to 69.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 1.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] a Reliable Buy?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.