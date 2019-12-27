Microbot Medical Inc.[MBOT] stock saw a move by -6.71% on , touching 1.37 million. Based on the recent volume, Microbot Medical Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MBOT shares recorded 4.37M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] stock additionally went up by +127.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 189.86% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MBOT stock is set at 775.00% by far, with shares price recording returns by 120.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MBOT shares showcased 180.56% increase. MBOT saw -35.19% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 782.43% compared to high within the same period of time.

Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:MBOT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.48 to 20.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 14 Nov (43 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.74. Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.92.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.14. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has 4.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $61.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.48 to 20.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 782.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.94, which indicates that it is 35.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.70. This RSI suggests that Microbot Medical Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.