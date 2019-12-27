National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $52.66 after NNN shares went up by 1.04% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

National Retail Properties, Inc. [NYSE:NNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.45 to 59.26. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.12.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] sitting at +44.14 and its Gross Margin at +68.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60%. These measurements indicate that National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.36 and

its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.10 and P/E Ratio of 37.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] earns $9,064,338 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 151.93 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] has 171.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.45 to 59.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.03, which indicates that it is 1.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. [NNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.