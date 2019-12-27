Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] saw a change by 0.43% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $41.56. The company is holding 217.82M shares with keeping 216.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.47% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.66% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.66%, trading +2.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 217.82M shares valued at 765641 were bought and sold.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.39 to 45.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Mon 10 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] sitting at +37.75, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.10%. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.05, and its Return on Assets is 3.24. These metrics suggest that this Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

131.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.85. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 131.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.60 and P/E Ratio of 26.57. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] earns $17,078,569 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has 217.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.39 to 45.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.27, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.