ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE: OKE] gained by 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $76.13 price per share at the time. ONEOK, Inc. represents 413.82M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.50B with the latest information.

The ONEOK, Inc. traded at the price of $76.13 with 1.18 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OKE shares recorded 1.91M.

ONEOK, Inc. [NYSE:OKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.26 to 77.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 60 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] sitting at +14.77 and its Gross Margin at +15.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80%. These measurements indicate that ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 19.02, and its Return on Assets is 6.57. These metrics all suggest that ONEOK, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 142.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 3.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 134.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.10 and P/E Ratio of 25.34. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] earns $4,703,030 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.08 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 0.66. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] has 413.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.26 to 77.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 1.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.01. This RSI suggests that ONEOK, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ONEOK, Inc. [OKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. [OKE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.