Parsley Energy, Inc.[PE] stock saw a move by -0.24% on , touching 1.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Parsley Energy, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PE shares recorded 316.32M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] stock could reach median target price of $25.00.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] stock additionally went up by +2.45% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 19.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PE stock is set at 17.47% by far, with shares price recording returns by 8.13% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PE shares showcased 0.86% increase. PE saw -15.36% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 36.41% compared to high within the same period of time.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [NYSE:PE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.72 to 22.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.76.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 20 Feb (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] sitting at +34.03 and its Gross Margin at +45.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.18, and its Return on Assets is 4.06. These metrics suggest that this Parsley Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.73, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 19.78. These metrics all suggest that Parsley Energy, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] earns $3,465,713 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 0.83. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] has 316.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.72 to 22.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 1.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.82. This RSI suggests that Parsley Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. [PE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.