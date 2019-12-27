The share price of Public Storage [NYSE: PSA] inclined by $209.86, presently trading at $211.36. The company’s shares saw 9.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $193.89 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PSA jumped by +1.51% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.77% compared to 3.15 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 1.42%, while additionally gaining 5.47% during the last 12 months. Public Storage is said to have a 12-month price target set at $225.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.14% increase from the current trading price.

Public Storage [NYSE:PSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 193.89 to 266.76. This is compared to its latest closing price of $209.86.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Public Storage [PSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Storage [PSA] sitting at +52.70 and its Gross Margin at +57.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 52.30%. These measurements indicate that Public Storage [PSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.00%. Its Return on Equity is 18.88, and its Return on Assets is 15.74. These metrics all suggest that Public Storage is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

organization’s capital structure, Public Storage [PSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 15.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Public Storage [PSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.38 and P/E Ratio of 24.98. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Public Storage [PSA] earns $518,910 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27.

Public Storage [PSA] has 173.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 193.89 to 266.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.05, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Storage [PSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Storage [PSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.