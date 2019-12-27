Rollins, Inc. [NYSE: ROL] shares went lower by -0.42% from its previous closing of $32.98, now trading at the price of $32.84, also adding -0.14 points. Is ROL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 806702 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ROL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 141.40M float and a -0.33% run over in the last seven days. ROL share price has been hovering between $43.85 and $31.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Rollins, Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.98.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 22 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins, Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins, Inc. [ROL] sitting at +16.97 and its Gross Margin at +47.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 32.60%. Its Return on Equity is 33.92, and its Return on Assets is 20.84. These metrics all suggest that Rollins, Inc. is doing well at using the money it

earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.52. Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.27 and P/E Ratio of 52.83. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Rollins, Inc. [ROL] earns $132,632 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.34 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.64. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.96. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] has 322.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.32 to 43.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rollins, Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins, Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.