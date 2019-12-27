Support.com, Inc. [SPRT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $1.20 after SPRT shares went up by 11.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Support.com, Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.76 to 1.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.07.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Mar (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Support.com, Inc. [SPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Support.com, Inc. [SPRT] sitting at -0.09 and its Gross Margin at +17.17, this company’s Net M

argin is now 6.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.00%. Its Return on Equity is -17.44, and its Return on Assets is -14.11. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SPRT financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -24.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.21. Support.com, Inc. [SPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 58.18 and P/E Ratio of 5.56. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Support.com, Inc. [SPRT] earns $34,176 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.74 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.96 and its Current Ratio is 3.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Support.com, Inc. [SPRT] has 18.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.76 to 1.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 6.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.80. This RSI suggests that Support.com, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Support.com, Inc. [SPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Support.com, Inc. [SPRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.