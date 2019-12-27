Synchrony Financial [SYF] saw a change by -0.17% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $36.26. The company is holding 658.30M shares with keeping 644.34M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 66.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.03%, trading +15.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 658.30M shares valued at 2.65 million were bought and sold.

Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.77 to 38.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.32.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 22 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synchrony Financial [SYF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synchrony Financial [SYF] sitting at +24.05 and its Gross Margin at +90.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.60%. These measurements indicate that Synchrony Financial [SYF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared

to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.30, and its Return on Assets is 2.75. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SYF financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 163.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 14.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 122.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.88 and P/E Ratio of 6.61. These metrics all suggest that Synchrony Financial is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synchrony Financial [SYF] earns $918,424 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] has 658.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.77 to 38.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synchrony Financial [SYF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synchrony Financial [SYF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.