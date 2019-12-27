Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $123.99 after TTWO shares went up by 0.05% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.41 to 135.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $123.93.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] sitting at +7.65 and its Gross Margin at +41.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10%. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 18.92, and its Return on Assets is 8.22. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.66. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio

of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 39.87. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] earns $545,238 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.41 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] has 113.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 84.41 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.