The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] opened at $111.16 and closed at $111.17 a share within trading session on Dec 26, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 0.39% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $111.60.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] had 822147 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $77.00 during that period and ALL managed to take a rebound to $113.32 in the last 52 weeks.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.00 to 113.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $111.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] sitting at +6.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.27, and its Return on Assets is 1.99. These metrics suggest that this The Allstate Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.64 and P/E Ratio of 14.06. These metrics all suggest that The Allstate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] earns $856,105 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has 327.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.00 to 113.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 1.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Allstate Corporation [ALL] a Reliable Buy?

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.