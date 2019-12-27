The share price of The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] inclined by $48.71, presently trading at $48.57. The company’s shares saw 40.46% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $34.58 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SCHW fall by -0.18% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.72% compared to -0.09 of all time high it touched on 12/26/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.50%, while additionally gaining 19.75% during the last 12 months. The Charles Schwab Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $52.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.35% increase from the current trading price.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.58 to 51.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 15 Jan (In 20 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] sitting at +41.51 and its Gross Margin at +85.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.20%. These measurements indicate that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.90, and its Return on Assets is 1.30. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCHW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this

organization’s capital structure, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 33.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.21 and P/E Ratio of 17.99. These metrics all suggest that The Charles Schwab Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] earns $563,538 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.49 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has 1.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $62.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.58 to 51.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 1.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.