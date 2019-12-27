The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] opened at $206.00 and closed at $205.45 a share within trading session on Dec 26, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 0.87% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $207.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] had 1.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.53M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.33%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $121.47 during that period and EL managed to take a rebound to $207.98 in the last 52 weeks.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 121.47 to 207.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $205.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 6 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] sitting at +16.95 and its Gross Margin at +77.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30%. These measurements indicate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Equity is 39.34, and its Return on Assets is 13.88. These metrics all suggest that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 77.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 66.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.95 and P/E Ratio of 40.66. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] earns $309,063 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.94 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 1.57. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has 355.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $73.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 121.47 to 207.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.48. This RSI suggests that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.