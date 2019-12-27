The share price of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE: IPG] inclined by $23.02, presently trading at $23.14. The company’s shares saw 18.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $19.56 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as IPG jumped by +2.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.79% compared to 0.64 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.91%, while additionally gaining 13.71% during the last 12 months. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $24.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.53% increase from the current trading price.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [NYSE:IPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 23.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.02.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 12 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] sitting at +10.38 and its Gross Margin at +12.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Equity is 26.94, and its Return on Assets is 4.37. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IPG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.03. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 152.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.20 and P/E Ratio of 13.85. These metrics all suggest that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] earns $179,896 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] has 386.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.56 to 23.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.11, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. [IPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.