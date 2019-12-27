Ulta Beauty, Inc. [NASDAQ: ULTA] stock went down by -0.46% or -1.16 points down from its previous closing price of $252.49. The stock reached $251.33 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ULTA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

ULTA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $255.49, at one point touching $248.78. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $255.49. The 52-week high currently stands at $368.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 3.77% after the recent low of $222.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. [NASDAQ:ULTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 222.00 to 368.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $252.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 12 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] sitting at +13.01 and its Gross Margin at +35.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 48.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.90%. Its Return on Equity is 36.64, and its Return on Assets is 21.10. These metrics all suggest that Ulta Beauty, Inc. is

doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.34 and P/E Ratio of 21.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] earns $152,650 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 56.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] has 57.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 222.00 to 368.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 1.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. [ULTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.