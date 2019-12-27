Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [NYSE: VSH] gained by 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $21.42 price per share at the time. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. represents 145.87M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.11B with the latest information.

The Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. traded at the price of $21.42 with 523881 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VSH shares recorded 916.12K.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [NYSE:VSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 4 Feb (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH] sitting at +15.91 and its Gross Margin at +28.89, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.50%. Its Return on Equity is 22.56, and its Return on Assets is 10.53. These metrics all suggest that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital

is 26.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.77 and P/E Ratio of 12.42. These metrics all suggest that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH] earns $125,921 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.92. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 2.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH] has 145.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.36 to 22.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 1.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. [VSH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.