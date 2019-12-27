Viveve Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] stock went up by 3.64% or 0.03 points up from its previous closing price of $0.83. The stock reached $0.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, VIVE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.33% in the period of the last 7 days.

VIVE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.88, at one point touching $0.8202. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.88. The 52-week high currently stands at $134.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -99.25% after the recent low of $0.79.

Viveve Medical, Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 134.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 12 Mar (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] sitting at -242.83 and its Gross Margin at +39.53.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -145.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -127.00%. Its Return on Equity is -4,323.62, and its Return on Assets is -120.56. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VIVE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 621.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 65.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -10.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 621.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.91. Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.91.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] earns $276,373 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.51 and its Current Ratio is 3.89. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] has 4.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 134.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.05, which indicates that it is 4.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. [VIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.