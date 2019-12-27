The share price of Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] inclined by $3.25, presently trading at $3.40. The company’s shares saw 81.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.87 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMRS jumped by +4.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.30% compared to 0.14 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.67%, while additionally gaining 5.86% during the last 12 months. Amyris, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.1% increase from the current trading price.

Amyris, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.25.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 16 Mar (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] sitting at -208.66 and its Gross Margin at +42.30.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 164.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] earns $126,449 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.39 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] has 102.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $332.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.87 to 6.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 6.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Amyris, Inc. [AMRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Amyris, Inc. [AMRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.