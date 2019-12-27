Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE: CEI] stock went up by 8.92% or 0.14 points up from its previous closing price of $1.57. The stock reached $1.71 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CEI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.16% in the period of the last 7 days.

CEI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.76, at one point touching $1.47. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.76. The 52-week high currently stands at $2250.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -99.93% after the recent low of $0.50.

Camber Energy, Inc. [NYSE:CEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 13 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] sitting at -214.92 and its Gross Margin at -22.16.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 300.10%. Its Return on Assets is 145.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.02. Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.07 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.88 and its Current Ratio is 3.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] has 4.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2250.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -99.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 242.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 10.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. [CEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.