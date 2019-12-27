Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] stock went down by -8.70% or -0.1 points down from its previous closing price of $1.15. The stock reached $1.05 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CTXR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +68.67% in the period of the last 7 days.

CTXR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.2218, at one point touching $0.93. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.2218. The 52-week high currently stands at $1.79 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 9.52% after the recent low of $0.40.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 1.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.15.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 31 Dec (In 4 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CTXR]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CTXR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.70, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.62. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CTXR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.90.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.72 and its Current Ratio is 1.72. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CTXR] has 24.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 1.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 25.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.16. This RSI suggests that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CTXR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CTXR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.