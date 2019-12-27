FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $1.43 after FCEL shares went up by 26.99% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press. FuelCell Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 11.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.13. Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 9 Jan (In 13 Days). Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] sitting at -49.34 and its Gross Margin at +4.02. This company’s Return on Total Capital is -15.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.80%. Its Return on Equity is -25.88, and its Return on Assets is -13.07. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -4.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 103.71. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] earns $197,869 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.23 and its Current Ratio is 2.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] has 170.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $192.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 11.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 970.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 13.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.51. This RSI suggests that FuelCell Energy, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. [FCEL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.