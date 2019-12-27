International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went up by 0.24% or 0.11 points up from its previous closing price of $46.08. The stock reached $46.19 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, IP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.22% in the period of the last 7 days.

IP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $46.21, at one point touching $45.81. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $46.21. The 52-week high currently stands at $48.24 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 16.58% after the recent low of $36.45.

International Paper Company [NYSE:IP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 48.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.08.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 30 Jan (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of International Paper Company [IP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Paper Company [IP] sitting at +12.86 and its Gross Margin at +27.71, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 24.01, and its Return on Assets is 4.94. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Paper Company [IP] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 144.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.73. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 136.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. International Paper Company [IP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.18 and P/E Ratio of 13.47. These metrics all suggest that International Paper Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, International Paper Company [IP] earns $439,736 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.49. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

International Paper Company [IP] has 392.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 48.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 1.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Paper Company [IP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Paper Company [IP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.