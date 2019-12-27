MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] gained by 0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $26.01 price per share at the time. MPLX LP represents 1.06B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.51B with the latest information.

The MPLX LP traded at the price of $26.01 with 2.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MPLX shares recorded 3.13M.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.60 to 35.85. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MPLX LP [MPLX] sitting at +36.67 and its Gross Margin at +42.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00%. These measurements indicate that MPLX LP [MPLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.80%. Its Return on Equity is 19.61, and its Return on Assets is 8.60. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MPLX LP [MPLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 173.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s

Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 199.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.16 and P/E Ratio of 11.32. These metrics all suggest that MPLX LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MPLX LP [MPLX] earns $1,373,111 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.69 and its Current Ratio is 0.76. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.60 to 35.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 1.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.