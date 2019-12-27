Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $25.50 after STWD shares went up by 0.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.28 to 25.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] sitting at +18.94 and its Gross Margin at +64.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.40%. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.70%. Its Return on Equity is 8.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.58. These metrics suggest that this Starwood Property Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 233.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.76.

Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 203.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 50.40 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.22 and P/E Ratio of 16.78. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] earns $3,838,817 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.60 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] has 280.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.28 to 25.35. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 0.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.87. This RSI suggests that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. [STWD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.