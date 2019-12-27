William Lyon Homes [NYSE: WLH] opened at $19.87 and closed at $19.80 a share within trading session on Dec 27, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 1.14% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.02.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, William Lyon Homes [NYSE: WLH] had 1.94 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 600.66K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.17%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.05%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $10.08 during that period and WLH managed to take a rebound to $21.70 in the last 52 weeks.

William Lyon Homes [NYSE:WLH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 21.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 13 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of William Lyon Homes [WLH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for William Lyon Homes [WLH] sitting at +6.84 and its Gross Margin at +18.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.14, and its Return on Assets is 3.65. These metrics suggest that this William Lyon Homes does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, William Lyon Homes [WLH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 150.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.71. William Lyon Homes [WLH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.27 and P/E Ratio of 12.47. These metrics all suggest that William Lyon Homes is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, William Lyon Homes [WLH] earns $2,399,047 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 154.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.08 and its Current Ratio is 4.35. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

William Lyon Homes [WLH] has 37.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $735.17M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 21.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 2.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is William Lyon Homes [WLH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of William Lyon Homes [WLH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.