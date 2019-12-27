YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: YETI] shares went higher by 2.50% from its previous closing of $34.48, now trading at the price of $35.34, also adding 0.86 points. Is YETI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 704298 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of YETI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 71.72M float and a +5.30% run over in the last seven days. YETI share price has been hovering between $38.11 and $13.33 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.33 to 38.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.48.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 48 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] sitting at +13.12 and its Gross Margin at +46.01, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.30%. Its Return on Assets is 10.83.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,132.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.20. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 981.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 43.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.03 and P/E Ratio of 42.85. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] earns $1,203,760 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.81 and its Current Ratio is 1.59. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has 82.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.33 to 38.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.