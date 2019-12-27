YUM! Brands, Inc. [NYSE: YUM] shares went higher by 1.46% from its previous closing of $100.33, now trading at the price of $101.79, also adding 1.46 points. Is YUM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of YUM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 301.97M float and a +3.09% run over in the last seven days. YUM share price has been hovering between $119.72 and $86.90 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

YUM! Brands, Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.90 to 119.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 42 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] sitting at +31.14 and its Gross Margin at +46.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.90%. These measurements indicate that YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 63.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 90.10%. Its Return on Assets is 32.67.

Similarly, its Total Debt to

Total Capital is 469.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 243.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] earns $167,294 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] has 306.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.90 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.